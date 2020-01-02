Peony Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,202.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Peony has a market capitalization of $42,359.00 and approximately $1,202.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Peony has traded 73.2% higher against the US dollar. One Peony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000385 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00012957 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 1,744,800 coins and its circulating supply is 1,578,721 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io.

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

