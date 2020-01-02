Pepe Cash Achieves Market Cap of $3.32 Million (PEPECASH)

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Pepe Cash has a total market cap of $3.32 million and approximately $38.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pepe Cash token can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tux Exchange and Zaif. During the last seven days, Pepe Cash has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00190291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.41 or 0.01347868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024889 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00121596 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pepe Cash Token Profile

Pepe Cash’s launch date was September 26th, 2016. Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 tokens. The Reddit community for Pepe Cash is /r/pepetraders. Pepe Cash’s official website is rarepepedirectory.com. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pepe Cash

Pepe Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange and Zaif. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepe Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pepe Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

