Pepe Cash Trading Down 5.5% Over Last Week (PEPECASH)

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Pepe Cash has a total market cap of $3.31 million and approximately $51.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pepe Cash token can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges including Tux Exchange and Zaif. Over the last week, Pepe Cash has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00188564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.90 or 0.01337431 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00025106 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00122115 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pepe Cash Token Profile

Pepe Cash’s launch date was September 26th, 2016. Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 tokens. The official website for Pepe Cash is rarepepedirectory.com. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pepe Cash is /r/pepetraders.

Pepe Cash Token Trading

Pepe Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Zaif and Tux Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepe Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepe Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

