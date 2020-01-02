PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PKI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of PerkinElmer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.61.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

NYSE PKI opened at $97.10 on Thursday. PerkinElmer has a 12 month low of $72.16 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $706.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pascale Witz sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $94,568.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,446 shares in the company, valued at $221,778.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 11,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $1,127,934.08. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in PerkinElmer by 16.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 3.9% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 3.6% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 5.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 3.9% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.