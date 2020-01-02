Perlin Price Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (PERL)

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Perlin has a market cap of $5.56 million and $644,731.00 worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Perlin has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Perlin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0212 or 0.00000296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Perlin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013785 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00188423 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.88 or 0.01337482 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00025105 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00122009 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Perlin Token Profile

Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 262,005,330 tokens. Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork. The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Perlin’s official message board is medium.com/perlin-network. Perlin’s official website is perlin.net.

Perlin Token Trading

Perlin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Perlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Perlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.