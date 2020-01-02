Personal Group Holdings plc (LON:PGH) Insider Buys £224.45 in Stock

Personal Group Holdings plc (LON:PGH) insider Sarah Mace bought 67 shares of Personal Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.41) per share, with a total value of £224.45 ($295.25).

PGH traded down GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 333.90 ($4.39). 4,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,099. The firm has a market cap of $102.84 million and a P/E ratio of 11.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 337.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 375.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Personal Group Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 214 ($2.82) and a one year high of GBX 479.60 ($6.31).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of GBX 5.83 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. Personal Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

About Personal Group

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance, and employee services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Core Insurance, IT Salary Sacrifice, SaaS, and Other. The company offers insurance products, including hospital cash plans, convalescence plans, death benefit plans, and practical health plans.

