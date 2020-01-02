PetroDollar Market Cap Achieves $1.03 Million (XPD)

PetroDollar (CURRENCY:XPD) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Over the last week, PetroDollar has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. PetroDollar has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $11.00 worth of PetroDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PetroDollar coin can now be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PetroDollar alerts:

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000465 BTC.

PetroDollar Coin Profile

PetroDollar (CRYPTO:XPD) is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2014. PetroDollar’s total supply is 63,993,275 coins. PetroDollar’s official Twitter account is @thepetrodollar.

PetroDollar Coin Trading

PetroDollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PetroDollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PetroDollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PetroDollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PetroDollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PetroDollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.