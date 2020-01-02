Phantasma Trading Down 0.4% This Week (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Kucoin, Switcheo Network and Bitbns. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $473,039.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io.

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, Gate.io, Kucoin, Switcheo Network and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

