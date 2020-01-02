Phantomx (PNX) Price Up 7.1% This Week

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded up 99.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Phantomx has a total market cap of $1,691.00 and $1.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantomx coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, STEX, Crex24 and Graviex. During the last seven days, Phantomx has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00039809 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00584668 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005111 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000206 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00001352 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000060 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Phantomx

Phantomx (CRYPTO:PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2017. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin.

Phantomx Coin Trading

Phantomx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, SouthXchange, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

