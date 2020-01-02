Phantomx Trading Up 111.9% Over Last 7 Days (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 295.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Phantomx has a market capitalization of $3,381.00 and $2.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantomx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, STEX, Crex24 and Graviex. Over the last seven days, Phantomx has traded 111.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phantomx Profile

Phantomx (CRYPTO:PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2017. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin. The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co.

Phantomx Coin Trading

Phantomx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, SouthXchange, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

