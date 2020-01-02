Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.75 Billion

Equities analysts expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report $7.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.44 billion and the highest is $8.08 billion. Philip Morris International reported sales of $7.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year sales of $29.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.53 billion to $30.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $31.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.68 billion to $31.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PM. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 233,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 51,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $85.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.69. The company has a market capitalization of $132.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $65.69 and a 1 year high of $92.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

