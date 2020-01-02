Phoebe Mounts Purchases 1,425 Shares of CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Stock

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) General Counsel Phoebe Mounts bought 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $10,060.50.

NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.06. 199,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,043. CorMedix Inc. has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $13.70.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRMD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CorMedix by 231.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,397,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,535,000 after purchasing an additional 975,813 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. bought a new stake in CorMedix in the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in CorMedix by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 434,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 47,865 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CorMedix by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 9,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in CorMedix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRMD. TheStreet downgraded CorMedix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. B. Riley began coverage on CorMedix in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

