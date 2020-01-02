Phoenixcoin (PXC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $154.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $193,602.00 and approximately $154.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,425 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org.

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

