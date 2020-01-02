Phore Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.31 Million (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last week, Phore has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Phore has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and $173.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0665 or 0.00000930 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Nanex, IDAX and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007468 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000089 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000301 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000169 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 19,641,184 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official website is phore.io. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain.

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Nanex, CryptoBridge and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.