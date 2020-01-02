Phore Price Hits $0.0657 on Major Exchanges (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Phore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0657 or 0.00000935 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, IDAX and Nanex. Phore has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $605.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phore has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007768 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000092 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000279 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000168 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 19,644,092 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Phore is phore.io. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Nanex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

