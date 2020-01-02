Photon (PHO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.00

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One Photon coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex. Over the last seven days, Photon has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. Photon has a total market capitalization of $103,785.00 and $3.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,027.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.45 or 0.01819606 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.75 or 0.02808974 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00571707 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011864 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00673254 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00061213 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00024003 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00388057 BTC.

Photon Coin Profile

PHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 31,970,463,358 coins. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin. The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com.

Buying and Selling Photon

Photon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Photon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Photon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

