Photon Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (PHO)

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Photon has a total market cap of $106,289.00 and $4.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Photon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia. During the last week, Photon has traded 18% higher against the dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,142.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.66 or 0.01816947 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.32 or 0.02835062 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00580458 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011638 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00642964 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00061526 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00023952 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00386173 BTC.

PHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 31,960,698,464 coins. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin. Photon’s official website is www.photoncc.com.

Photon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Photon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Photon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

