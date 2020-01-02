Pillar (PLR) Price Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Pillar has a market cap of $5.02 million and approximately $3,135.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pillar has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One Pillar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00186876 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.13 or 0.01334170 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000637 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024871 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00121579 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pillar Token Profile

Pillar launched on June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io.

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

