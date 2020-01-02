Pinkcoin Price Tops $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, Cryptopia, Bittrex and SouthXchange. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $531,744.00 and $458.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00041236 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00574767 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005366 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000214 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000059 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000836 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 439,560,566 coins and its circulating supply is 414,300,130 coins. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Cryptopia, Bittrex and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

