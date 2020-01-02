Pirl Price Tops $0.0060 on Major Exchanges (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin and Stocks.Exchange. In the last seven days, Pirl has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. Pirl has a total market capitalization of $370,018.00 and approximately $6,165.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Pirl

Pirl (CRYPTO:PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 61,898,372 coins. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial.

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

