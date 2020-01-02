Pirl Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last Week (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin and Stocks.Exchange. Pirl has a total market capitalization of $364,411.00 and $6,601.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pirl has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 61,951,330 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

