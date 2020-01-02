PIVX Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.73 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $12.73 million and approximately $371,067.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PIVX has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00003208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, Coinroom and Bisq.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009759 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006045 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 51.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Cryptopia, Coinroom, Graviex, Bisq, Coinbe, Bittrex, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, BiteBTC, Trade By Trade, Upbit, Crex24, YoBit, LiteBit.eu and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

