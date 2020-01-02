PIXEL (PXL) Price Reaches $0.0179

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. PIXEL has a total market cap of $720,724.00 and approximately $282,941.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PIXEL has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One PIXEL token can currently be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000257 BTC on exchanges including Coinone and IDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIXEL Profile

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,369,472 tokens. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en.

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

