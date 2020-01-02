PLATINCOIN (PLC) Price Reaches $5.34

PLATINCOIN (CURRENCY:PLC) traded up 16.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last seven days, PLATINCOIN has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. PLATINCOIN has a market cap of $26.73 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PLATINCOIN coin can currently be bought for about $5.34 or 0.00074768 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Exrates.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PLATINCOIN Coin Profile

PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 5th, 2017. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 600,067,666 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DsplusF and its Facebook page is accessible here. PLATINCOIN’s official website is www.platincoin.site.

Buying and Selling PLATINCOIN

PLATINCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLATINCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PLATINCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

