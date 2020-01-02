PlatinumBAR Trading 6.4% Lower This Week (XPTX)

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Crex24. PlatinumBAR has a market cap of $10,271.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Profile

XPTX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx. The official website for PlatinumBAR is platinumbar.io.

PlatinumBAR Coin Trading

PlatinumBAR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinumBAR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatinumBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

