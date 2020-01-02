PlatonCoin (PLTC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $88,835.00

PlatonCoin (CURRENCY:PLTC) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. PlatonCoin has a market capitalization of $953,514.00 and $88,835.00 worth of PlatonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PlatonCoin has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PlatonCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00002357 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014393 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00187311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.54 or 0.01329351 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00024819 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00120949 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PlatonCoin

PlatonCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,813,982 tokens. PlatonCoin’s official website is platonfinance.com. PlatonCoin’s official Twitter account is @platonfinance.

PlatonCoin Token Trading

PlatonCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatonCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatonCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatonCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

