PlayChip (PLA) Price Down 33.4% Over Last Week

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. PlayChip has a total market cap of $6.36 million and $26.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PlayChip has traded down 33.4% against the dollar. One PlayChip token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00039459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.57 or 0.05993662 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030832 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036553 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024558 BTC.

PlayChip Profile

PLA is a token. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com. The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip.

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

