PlayChip Price Down 28.4% Over Last 7 Days (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last seven days, PlayChip has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar. One PlayChip token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC. PlayChip has a total market capitalization of $5.89 million and $884.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00039668 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $422.26 or 0.05892568 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030047 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002136 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00036456 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00001256 BTC.

PlayChip Token Profile

PlayChip (PLA) is a token. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip. PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayChip using one of the exchanges listed above.

