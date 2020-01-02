PlayGame Price Tops $0.0002 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. PlayGame has a market cap of $201,534.00 and approximately $302.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayGame token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinTiger. Over the last week, PlayGame has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014154 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00187089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.22 or 0.01331691 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00025219 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00121621 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 937,053,478 tokens. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg.

Buying and Selling PlayGame

PlayGame can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinTiger and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

