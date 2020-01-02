PNC Financial Services Group Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.15 (NYSE:PNC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 1.15 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%.

PNC Financial Services Group has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. PNC Financial Services Group has a payout ratio of 40.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PNC Financial Services Group to earn $11.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.1%.

NYSE:PNC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,549. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.50. The company has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $114.85 and a twelve month high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 24.96%. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.66.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.29, for a total value of $304,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,224,283.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,453 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,623 shares of company stock worth $28,044,817 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

