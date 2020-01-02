PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.66.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays set a $158.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP E William Parsley III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $3,044,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 184,623 shares of company stock valued at $28,044,817. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,223,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,750,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $159.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14. PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $114.85 and a 52 week high of $161.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.50.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.