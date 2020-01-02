PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Stock Position Raised by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $13,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 508.5% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $372,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,635,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 53.4% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 157,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,607,000 after buying an additional 54,800 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.29, for a total transaction of $304,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,172 shares in the company, valued at $3,224,283.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,623 shares of company stock worth $28,044,817 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNC. Citigroup upped their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.66.

PNC traded up $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $160.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,880,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,549. The stock has a market cap of $71.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $117.17 and a 1 year high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.59 and its 200 day moving average is $142.50.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.14. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

