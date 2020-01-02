POA Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.48 Million (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. POA has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $449,050.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Bibox. Over the last week, POA has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official website is poa.network. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

POA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, Binance, IDEX, Bibox and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.

