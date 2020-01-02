POA Network (POA) Price Reaches $0.0176 on Top Exchanges

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. POA Network has a total market cap of $3.87 million and $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, POA Network has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One POA Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Binance, Bancor Network and Ethfinex.

About POA Network

POA Network (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for POA Network is medium.com/poa-network. POA Network’s official website is poa.network. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

POA Network Coin Trading

POA Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Bibox, IDEX, Ethfinex, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

