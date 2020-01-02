Polis Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $5,973.00 (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Polis coin can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00012595 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and STEX. Polis has a market cap of $8.26 million and approximately $5,973.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 119.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Polis

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,147,456 coins. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polis’ official website is polispay.org. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

