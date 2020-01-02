Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $572.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to post sales of $572.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pool’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $579.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $559.00 million. Pool reported sales of $543.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year sales of $3.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $898.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.54 million. Pool had a return on equity of 82.52% and a net margin of 8.24%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share.

POOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $192.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.25.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $212.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Pool has a 12 month low of $141.82 and a 12 month high of $228.19.

In other Pool news, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.84, for a total value of $1,074,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,920 shares in the company, valued at $25,978,452.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $2,151,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,738 shares in the company, valued at $15,002,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,274 shares of company stock worth $6,456,309 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Pool by 88.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,527,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $291,783,000 after purchasing an additional 718,312 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,315,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pool by 1,809.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,147,000 after purchasing an additional 159,494 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,286,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pool by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,670,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $319,080,000 after purchasing an additional 83,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

