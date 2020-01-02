POPCHAIN (PCH) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,090.00

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded down 34.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One POPCHAIN token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, GDAC, CoinBene and Bit-Z. Over the last seven days, POPCHAIN has traded down 19.2% against the dollar. POPCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $1,090.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get POPCHAIN alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014385 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000079 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

POPCHAIN Profile

POPCHAIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global. POPCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/popchain. POPCHAIN’s official website is www.popchain.org.

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, GDAC, Bilaxy, CoinBene and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POPCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POPCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for POPCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POPCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.