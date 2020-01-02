PopularCoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 59.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. PopularCoin has a total market capitalization of $58,043.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded 65% lower against the US dollar. One PopularCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00571707 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011864 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00058592 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000895 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00087271 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000048 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00012864 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012141 BTC.

PopularCoin Profile

POP is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,986,484,487 coins. The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com. PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

