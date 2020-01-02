PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0056 on Major Exchanges

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $1,481.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bleutrade, Trade By Trade and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,027.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.45 or 0.01819606 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $196.75 or 0.02808974 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00571707 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011864 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00673254 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00061213 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00024003 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00388057 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,131,771 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Tux Exchange, Bittrex, Poloniex, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

