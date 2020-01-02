PotCoin Price Reaches $0.0055 on Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last week, PotCoin has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, CoinExchange and Tux Exchange. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $1,402.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,170.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.23 or 0.01816232 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.48 or 0.02837736 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00579754 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011541 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00644195 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00061669 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023943 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00385022 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,129,745 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Poloniex, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

