Power Ledger Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.03 Million (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Over the last week, Power Ledger has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Power Ledger has a market capitalization of $15.03 million and $1.17 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Power Ledger token can currently be bought for $0.0352 or 0.00000503 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, DigiFinex, Bithumb and Radar Relay.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014324 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00186554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.32 or 0.01334358 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024855 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00121686 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Power Ledger

Power Ledger launched on July 5th, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,322,399 tokens. Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io. Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

Power Ledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Huobi, IDEX, Kucoin, TDAX, Kyber Network, Bithumb, Gate.io, Bitbns, LATOKEN, Bancor Network, Binance, Radar Relay, Upbit, ABCC, Bittrex, DigiFinex and BX Thailand. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Power Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

