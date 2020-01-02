PPL (PPL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

PPL (NYSE: PPL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/20/2019 – PPL had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – PPL was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/19/2019 – PPL is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2019 – PPL had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – PPL was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of PPL traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $35.27. 183,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,885,961. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.87. PPL Corp has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $36.28.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. PPL had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 14.73%. PPL’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.75%.

In related news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 21,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $679,300.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,206.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $466,211.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,423.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,026,972 shares of company stock valued at $34,615,714 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPL. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in PPL in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 35.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

