PriceSmart (PSMT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 9th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $801.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.34 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

PSMT stock opened at $71.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. PriceSmart has a twelve month low of $48.06 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.08 and a 200-day moving average of $64.94.

In related news, COO William J. Naylon sold 2,852 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $215,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,028.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William J. Naylon sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $512,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,087 shares of company stock worth $4,782,213 over the last 90 days. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on PSMT shares. BidaskClub lowered PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.85.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

