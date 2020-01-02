Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1.48 Per Share

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.48 ($0.02) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from Primary Health Properties’s previous dividend of $1.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

PHP traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 158.60 ($2.09). The stock had a trading volume of 2,146,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,202. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 149.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 139.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.66. Primary Health Properties has a one year low of GBX 109.80 ($1.44) and a one year high of GBX 160.40 ($2.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.19, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PHP. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on Primary Health Properties from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Primary Health Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 160 ($2.10) price target for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Primary Health Properties in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 150 ($1.97).

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.

