Prime-XI Achieves Market Capitalization of $3,073.00 (PXI)

Prime-XI (CURRENCY:PXI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Prime-XI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Prime-XI has a market cap of $3,073.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Prime-XI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Prime-XI has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polis (POLIS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00012850 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 63.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Prime-XI Profile

Prime-XI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2014. Prime-XI’s total supply is 21,931,815 coins. Prime-XI’s official Twitter account is @OfficialPXI and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prime-XI’s official website is primexi.com.

Buying and Selling Prime-XI

Prime-XI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prime-XI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prime-XI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prime-XI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

