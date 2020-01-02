Primecoin Price Tops $0.0400 on Exchanges (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000559 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, Poloniex, BX Thailand and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $6,670.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Primecoin

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 30,189,587 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin.

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptopia, BX Thailand, Trade By Trade, CoinEgg, Bittylicious and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

