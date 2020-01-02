Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 2,276 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10,041.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,960,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,856,000 after acquiring an additional 20,753,922 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 216.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,564,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171,498 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 24.2% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,122,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090,670 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,564,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600,225 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 25.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,574,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,599 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

WFC stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.75. The stock had a trading volume of 16,801,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,904,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $43.34 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America set a $50.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.