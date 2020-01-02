Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 730 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,982 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 0.8% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 20.8% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 12.9% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 393.9% during the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 489 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Facebook from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Aegis lifted their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Facebook from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.44.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total value of $1,093,489.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.93, for a total value of $51,721.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at $414,967.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,007,162 shares of company stock worth $375,485,033. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $4.53 on Thursday, reaching $209.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,069,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,885,616. The firm has a market cap of $598.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.78. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.56 and a 1-year high of $208.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.