Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 813 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.2% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3,457.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,005,132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370,409 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 104.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,531,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $942,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,574 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 26.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,423,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,467 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1,041.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 673,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $141,496,000 after acquiring an additional 614,724 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 20.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,248,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $753,701,000 after acquiring an additional 546,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.31.

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $219.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,934,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,209,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.21. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $168.21 and a one year high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

