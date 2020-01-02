Private Trust Co. NA Buys 2,208 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,775 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.8% of Private Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,439 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Nomura lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.44.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.05. 11,011,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,133,664. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.88. The company has a market cap of $253.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.23%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

